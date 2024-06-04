Biden: Azerbaijan remains significant pillar of global energy security

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan remains a significant pillar of global energy security, particularly in Europe, US President Joe Biden said in his letter addressed to President Ilham Aliyev regarding the commencement of the Baku Energy Week, News.Az reports.

“Caspian gas is found in a growing number of countries, helping European nations diversify their energy sources and speed up their transition away from coal. As Azerbaijan looks to the next chapter in its own energy story, I am encouraged by the increased focus and commitment to clean energy and methane abatement,” Biden said.The US president noted that the Caspian’s significant wind energy potential can lead to a future where Azerbaijan’s clean energy exports outpace oil and gas exports.“I welcome the opportunity to renew our strong bilateral relations and look forward to our cooperation over the coming months to ensure a successful COP. I send my best wishes for a successful Baku Energy Week,” he added.

News.Az