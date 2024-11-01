Bishkek set to host 11th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 11th Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) is scheduled for November 6, 2024, in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan, News.Az reports.

Hosted by Sadyr Zhaparov, President of the Kyrgyz Republic, the summit will gather Presidents of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan. In addition, Heads of state and government from OTS Observers and the Secretary General of the OTS will also be in attendance.The summit, under the motto "Empowering the Turkic World: Economic Integration, Sustainable Development, Digital Future, and Security for All," will provide a vital platform for high-level discussions on the Organization's comprehensive agenda. Leaders will make decisions on key issues, finalize agreements, and endorse official documents related to OTS projects in the areas of economy, trade, digital transformation, transport and security.The agenda will also include discussions on political and economic developments within the region and beyond, focusing on multilateral cooperation among Member States and Observers in various fields. Leaders will exchange views on how to address shared challenges and seize opportunities to further strengthen the unity and progress of the Turkic World.As the Summit concludes, the Chairmanship-in-Office will pass from Kazakhstan to the Kyrgyz Republic. During the closing ceremony, Heads of State will sign the Bishkek Declaration and several key resolutions.Prior to the Summit, the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OTS will convene in Bishkek to finalize agenda items and the documents to be signed by the Heads of State.

News.Az