Bitcoin downtrend continues
Source: Shutterstock

Bitcoin’s price has dropped below the $65,000 mark as the downturn in the cryptocurrency market gathers pace.

Market sentiment has deteriorated sharply, with the crypto “fear” index sliding to 14 points, indicating heightened anxiety among investors, News.Az reports.

Data from CoinMarketCap shows that selling pressure remains strong across the digital asset market.

Over the past 24 hours, the total global cryptocurrency market capitalization declined by 4.33%, falling to $2.23 trillion.

Bitcoin, the market’s largest cryptocurrency, lost 4.61% of its value, trading at $64,849. Meanwhile, Ethereum also recorded notable losses, dropping 5.72% to settle at $1,860.


News.Az 

By Nijat Babayev

honor Patriotic War martyrs

