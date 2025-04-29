BP reports weaker-than-expected profit amid strategic reset

+ ↺ − 16 px

BP posted a lower-than-expected first-quarter net profit on Tuesday, as a recent strategic reset and a downturn in crude oil prices took their toll on the energy giant.

The beleaguered oil and gas major posted underlying replacement cost profit, used as a proxy for net profit, of $1.38 billion for the first three months of the year. That missed analyst expectations of $1.6 billion, according to an LSEG-compiled consensus, News.Az reports, citing CNBC

BP’s net profit had hit $2.7 billion a year earlier and $1.2 billion in the final three months of 2024.

The results come as the energy major faces fresh pressure from activist investors less than two months after announcing a strategic reset.

Seeking to rebuild investor confidence, BP in February pledged to slash renewable spending and boost annual expenditure on its core business of oil and gas.

BP CEO Murray Auchincloss told CNBC’s “Squawk Box Europe” on Tuesday that the firm was “off to a great start” in delivering on its strategic reset.

“We had a great operational quarter. We had our highest upstream operating efficiency in history. Our refineries in the first quarter ran at the best they’ve run in 24 years. We had six exploration discoveries in a row, which is really unusual and we started out three major projects,” Auchincloss said. For the first quarter, BP announced a dividend per ordinary share of 8 cents and a share buyback of $750 million. Net debt rose to $26.97 billion in the January-March period, up from $22.99 billion at the end of the fourth quarter. BP had previously warned of lower reported upstream production and higher net debt in the first quarter, when compared to the final three months of last year. Shares of BP fell 3.3% on Tuesday morning. The firm is down roughly 8% year-to-date.

