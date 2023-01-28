Brazilian Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Azerbaijani embassy in Iran

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Brazilian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has issued a statement condemning the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, News.az reports.

"The Brazilian government today (the day before - ed.) received with concern the news of an armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Tehran, which resulted in the killing of its employee.

Brazil reminds that the principle of inviolability of diplomatic premises must be observed under the international law. The government of Brazil expresses its solidarity with the government and people of Azerbaijan, as well as with the family of the victim," the statement said.

News.Az