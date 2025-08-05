Brazil’s Supreme Court orders house arrest for ex-president Bolsonaro

+ ↺ − 16 px

Brazil’s Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes has ordered former President Jair Bolsonaro to be placed under house arrest, citing a breach of previously imposed legal restrictions.

The decision, issued on Monday, comes as Bolsonaro stands trial over allegations of attempting to orchestrate a coup following the 2022 presidential election, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Justice Moraes argued that Bolsonaro violated a court-imposed social media ban by remotely participating in a protest on Sunday in Rio de Janeiro’s Copacabana district. The former president appeared in a video message played during the demonstration, which was shared by his son, Senator Flavio Bolsonaro, and later deleted.

In his ruling, Moraes described Bolsonaro’s actions as “covert” and “illegal,” accusing him of deliberately inciting supporters to obstruct justice and pressure the Supreme Court.

“Justice will not allow an accused to be considered a fool, believing that he will remain unpunished because he has political and economic power,” the ruling stated.

As part of the house arrest order, Bolsonaro is prohibited from receiving visitors except for legal counsel and others authorized by the court. Federal police have also been directed to confiscate all mobile phones from the property.

The protest that prompted the decision drew thousands of Bolsonaro supporters across Brazil, amid growing tensions over US sanctions on the country and on Justice Moraes himself.

The demonstration featured American flags and calls for international support, a move Moraes said was aimed at coercing the judiciary.

Reacting to the ruling, the US State Department condemned Moraes’ actions. In a statement on X, the Bureau of Western Hemisphere Affairs accused the justice of "silencing opposition and threatening democracy."

“Putting even more restrictions on Jair Bolsonaro’s ability to defend himself in public is not a public service. Let Bolsonaro speak!” the statement read.

The Biden administration recently imposed a 50% tariff on Brazilian imports, calling the case against Bolsonaro a “witch hunt.” If convicted, the former president could face up to 40 years in prison.

