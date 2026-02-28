BREAKING: Iran has launched missiles at Israel

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has announced the launch of the third and fourth waves of its operation dubbed “True Promise 4.”, News.Az reports.

According to Iran’s state news agency IRNA, the strikes are being carried out “continuously” against U.S. and Israeli military and security facilities.

In an official statement, the IRGC claimed that the latest phase involves missiles that are “more advanced, more precise and more destructive” than those used in earlier waves.

Among the declared targets are the naval base and anchorage of military vessels in Haifa, the Ramat David Airbase, the HaKirya district in Tel Aviv — home to Israel’s Ministry of Defense — a military-industrial complex in Beit Shemesh, and a defense industry center in Ashdod.

