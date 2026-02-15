Zelenskyy: Ukraine needs air defense to deprive Russia of leverage through terror

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ukraine needs air defense every day to deprive Russia of leverage through terror, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a post on X, News.Az reports.

"Every day, recovery continues in our cities and communities after Russian strikes. This week of February alone, they launched about 1,300 attack drones, more than 1,200 guided aerial bombs, and 50 missiles against Ukraine – almost all of them ballistic. Today, the Odesa, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, and Sumy regions came under enemy attack.

As before, the main target of these attacks is the energy sector. The Russians deliberately combine strikes to destroy our generation facilities, substations, and grid. Many strikes also hit residential infrastructure. Our warriors intercept a significant portion of the missiles, but unfortunately not all of them. That is why there can be no pauses in protecting lives.

In Munich, we agreed with the leaders of the Berlin Format on specific packages of energy and military aid for Ukraine by February 24. I am grateful to our partners for their readiness to help, and we count on all deliveries arriving promptly. Ukraine needs air defense every day to deprive Russia of leverage through terror," Zelenskyy wrote.

News.Az