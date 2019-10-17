Building collapses in Armenia's Kapan, two people remain under ruin

A two-storey residential building collapsed this morning in Syunik province's Kapan city with two old people being trapped under the ruins, the Armenian emergency ministry reported.

According to the ministry's press release, the building fell down because of the landslide. A crew of rescuers and firefighters was sent to the scene, ARKA reported.

A message has been received by the 911 service at 08:58 am local time.

News.Az

