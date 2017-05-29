California passes resolution on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

California State Senator Jeff Stone and California State Assemblyman Rocky J. Chavez jointly adopted a member resolution, recognizing May 28, 2017 as "Azerbaijan National Day".

The resolution, which was sent to the Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles, notes that "on May 28th, 1918, Azerbaijan declared its independence establishing the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic, which became the first secular parliamentary democracy in the Muslim world, and was recognized by other democratic nations, including the United States of America”, the Consulate General told AzVision.az.

It says that "during the short period of independence Azerbaijan granted all people the right to vote regardless of race, gender, ethnicity, and religion, becoming the first Muslim nation to grant women equal political rights with men, an accomplishment preceding the United States." The resolution further notes that "Azerbaijan’s independence was interrupted in 1920, when it was invaded by Bolshevists, and forcefully incorporated into the USSR in 1922 to restore its independence only in 1991."

It also states that "over the last twenty six years, the Republic of Azerbaijan has consolidated its sovereignty and independence, and has become a staunch ally and strategic partner of the United States of America in the critically important Caspian region."

Noting that every year for the last 99 years, millions of Azerbaijanis around the globe, including tens of thousands in the U.S.A. observe May 28th as the Azerbaijan National Day, Senator Stone and Assemblyman Chavez declare that they recognize May 28, 2017 as Azerbaijan National Day and "commend the many Azerbaijani Americans who have actively contributed to diversity, intercultural understanding, and peace and prosperity".

News.Az

News.Az