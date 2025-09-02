Yandex metrika counter

Car explosion in Yerevan injures two people - VIDEO

Photo: newsarmenia.am

On September 2, a Toyota Sienna exploded in centralYerevan, leaving two people injured.

The blast also caused damage to a nearby bus, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a gas cylinder inside the vehicle may have triggered the explosion.

Authorities are currently probing the incident to determine the full circumstances.


News.Az 

