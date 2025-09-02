Car explosion in Yerevan injures two people - VIDEO

On September 2, a Toyota Sienna exploded in centralYerevan, leaving two people injured.

The blast also caused damage to a nearby bus, News.Az reports, citing Armenian media.

Preliminary investigations indicate that a gas cylinder inside the vehicle may have triggered the explosion.

Car exploded in the center of Yerevan



At the intersection of Mashtots Avenue and Amiryan Street, a Toyota Sienna exploded. There are casualties. Citizens pulled one of the victims out of the… pic.twitter.com/B3z8Ylnl8x — News.Az (@news_az) September 2, 2025

Authorities are currently probing the incident to determine the full circumstances.

News.Az