Casinos in Kyrgyzstan to open in State buildings
The Kyrgyz parliament has passed legislation permitting gambling in state-owned facilities, News.Az reports citing The Central Asia Times .
This new law allows for casino activities within buildings owned by the state or enterprises with government stakes, and aims to attract investment, generate employment, and boost tax revenues.
Developed by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and presented to the Cabinet of Ministers, the law overturns previous restrictions by permitting casinos in state-owned hotels to enhance tourism and global competitiveness. Revenues from these casinos will support the development of tourist infrastructure.
Historically, gambling was banned entirely in Kyrgyzstan in 2012, but a 2022 law reintroduced it under strict conditions, allowing only foreign nationals to participate. Kyrgyz citizens remain barred from casino entry, and the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market closely oversees operations to ensure compliance.
This new law allows for casino activities within buildings owned by the state or enterprises with government stakes, and aims to attract investment, generate employment, and boost tax revenues.
Developed by the Ministry of Economy and Commerce and presented to the Cabinet of Ministers, the law overturns previous restrictions by permitting casinos in state-owned hotels to enhance tourism and global competitiveness. Revenues from these casinos will support the development of tourist infrastructure.
Historically, gambling was banned entirely in Kyrgyzstan in 2012, but a 2022 law reintroduced it under strict conditions, allowing only foreign nationals to participate. Kyrgyz citizens remain barred from casino entry, and the State Service for Regulation and Supervision of the Financial Market closely oversees operations to ensure compliance.