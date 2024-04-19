Azerbaijan Air Force and Naval Forces conduct joint tactical exercise - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2024 approved by the Minister of Defense of Azerbaijan Zakir Hasanov, Air Force and Naval Forces conducted the "Caspian Sky-2024" joint tactical exercise directed at the organization of air defense.

In total, up to 300 military personnel, combat, guard, command and control ships, boats, combat helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles were involved in the tactical exercise, News.Az reports citing the Defense Ministry.

Under the plan, the ships, which left the basing site on alert, jointly with the Air Force’s aircraft, carried out combat tasks aimed at the organization of air defense of the maritime energy infrastructure, destruction of imaginary enemy objects, etc. in the Azerbaijani sector of the Caspian Sea.

In addition, ship tactical groups` anchoring and weighing anchor, organization of defense against air attack, and underwater diversion tasks were also successfully carried out during the exercise.

In the two-stage tactical exercise, the military personnel of the Air Force and Naval Forces demonstrated high professionalism in the accomplishment of all tasks.

News.Az