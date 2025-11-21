Central Asian countries agree to mutual recognition of university degrees

+ ↺ − 16 px

The governments of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan have officially agreed to mutually recognize higher education diplomas issued within the region. Kazakhstan approved the relevant draft on November 12, as outlined in an intergovernmental agreement.

The initiative aims to create a unified educational space in Central Asia and eliminate barriers related to qualification recognition, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Under the agreement, all five countries will automatically recognize university diplomas that are legally valid, officially accredited, and issued by state higher education institutions in any of the participating countries.

Recognition will apply in three key areas:

Employment in another Central Asian country

Internships

Continuing education at the next academic level

However, qualifications must meet common higher education standards. Recognition may be denied only if substantial differences in the educational systems are identified.

The agreement outlines a clear implementation mechanism: each country will appoint a designated authority responsible for diploma recognition and notify the depositary, which will in turn inform the other signatories. If the structure or authority of the appointed body changes, the state is required to issue an immediate notification through diplomatic channels.

Despite agreeing on a shared framework, the countries still maintain varying standards for recognizing foreign university degrees.

Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, and Tajikistan have agreed to recognize diplomas from universities in any participating country, provided those institutions are legally operating and issue officially recognized state diplomas.

Kazakhstan, however, has adopted stricter criteria. It will only recognize diplomas from regional universities that appear in the top 1,000 of the following international rankings:

Quacquarelli Symonds World University Rankings (QS)

Times Higher Education (THE)

Academic Ranking of World Universities (ARWU)

Diplomas from these universities will allow holders from participating countries to work, intern, or pursue further studies in Kazakhstan, subject to an application process.

The agreement is expected to ease the movement of skilled professionals within Central Asia and reduce bureaucratic barriers to regional academic and professional mobility.

News.Az