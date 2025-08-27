Champions League: “Qarabağ” takes the lead against “Ferencváros” (UPDATED)

The third goal has been scored in the UEFA Champions League play-off second leg between “Qarabağ” and Hungary’s “Ferencváros,” taking place in Baku.

Abdullah Zubir gave our team the lead in the 45th minute of the match, News.Az reports.

The match is being refereed by French referee Clément Turpin.

The UEFA Champions League play-off second leg between “Qarabağ” and Hungary’s “Ferencváros” in Baku is now level.

At the match held at Tofig Bahramov Republican Stadium, the opponent’s Lenny Joseph opened the scoring in the 12th minute, News.Az reports.

For Qarabağ, Leandro Andrade scored in the 25th minute.

