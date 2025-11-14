China extends condolences to India and Pakistan over recent deadly blasts

+ ↺ − 16 px

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi expressed condolences to both India and Pakistan following deadly attacks in their capitals earlier this week.

Wang conveyed his sympathies to Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar over a car blast in Delhi, emphasizing that “China firmly opposes all forms of terrorism and supports countries in the region in working together to address the threat of terrorism,” News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

On the same day, Wang also extended condolences to his Pakistani counterpart over a suicide bombing in Islamabad that claimed 12 lives.

News.Az