China extends visa-free entry for 46 countries through 2026

China has extended its visa-free travel policy until December 31, 2026, allowing eligible travelers from 46 countries to enter China for up to 30 days without a visa. Sweden was the latest addition to the list, effective November 10, 2025.

The policy aims to boost international tourism and strengthen global engagement, permitting entry for business, tourism, family visits, cultural or educational exchanges, and transit, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

However, travelers are strictly prohibited from engaging in employment activities under this policy. Violations can result in fines, deportation, and reentry bans, and employers must ensure that employees traveling to China for work have the appropriate work visas.

Eligible countries for visa-free entry include: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Brazil, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Oman, Peru, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and Uruguay.

Special arrangement for Russian citizens: From September 15, 2025, to September 14, 2026, ordinary Russian passport holders may also enter China visa-free for up to 30 days. This exemption ends earlier than the policy for the other 46 countries.

Travelers and employers are advised to verify eligibility and visa requirements before traveling.

