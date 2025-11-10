Japan to raise visa fees for foreign visitors in 2026

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Japanese government plans to increase visa issuance fees for foreign visitors starting in fiscal 2026, marking the first such raise since data collection began in 1978, News.Az reports, citing Kyodo.

The move comes as Japan's current visa fees are significantly lower compared to those in the U.S. and Europe.

The standard single-entry visa fee is 3,000 yen (around $19.50), while a double-entry or multiple-entry visa costs 6,000 yen, well below the U.S. fee of $185 and the U.K.'s fee of £127 ($167).

Part of the additional revenue from the fee hike will be allocated to combat overtourism, which has led to overcrowding and environmental strain in popular tourist areas.

The Japanese government's economic package, to be finalized this month, will include the visa fee increase for the fiscal year starting next April. In 2024, Japan saw a record 36.87 million foreign visitors.

News.Az