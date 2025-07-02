China urges immediate ceasefire in Gaza, warns against regional escalation

+ ↺ − 16 px

China’s permanent representative to the United Nations, Fu Cong, has called for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in Gaza, warning that continued military operations will only deepen suffering and regional instability.

Speaking at a UN Security Council session on Monday, Fu said that “military means cannot achieve lasting peace,” and urged all parties, particularly Israel, to halt hostilities and return to the path of political negotiations, News.Az reports, citing foreign sources.

“The Middle East is mired in serious turmoil,” he said, noting that even after a fragile truce with Iran, Israel has launched fresh attacks on southern Lebanon, while the humanitarian crisis in Gaza worsens by the day.

Fu condemned what he described as Israel’s failure to meet its obligations under international humanitarian law, particularly as an occupying power in Gaza. He demanded the immediate lifting of the blockade, full restoration of humanitarian access, and cooperation with the United Nations and aid organizations.

The Chinese envoy also criticized Israel’s ongoing settlement expansion in the West Bank, the demolition of Palestinian homes, and what he described as “settler violence and military escalation.” Such actions, he stressed, undermine the prospects for an independent Palestinian state and violate UN resolutions.

“We urge Israel to stop all military operations in Gaza and cease its expansionist policies in the West Bank,” Fu said, calling on influential states to act impartially and responsibly to de-escalate the situation.

China reiterated its commitment to the two-state solution as the only viable path to peace, and firmly rejected any attempts to forcibly transfer Palestinians or annex Gaza and the West Bank.

“China will continue working with the international community to end the violence, ease the humanitarian catastrophe, and push forward a just and lasting resolution to the Palestinian question,” Fu concluded.

His remarks come amid heightened regional tensions and mounting international pressure on Israel to end its military campaign in Gaza and restart peace negotiations.

