Chinese investors plan “Shanghai” district in Sumgayit

A large-scale urban redevelopment project is expected to begin in Sumqayit, with Chinese investors reportedly preparing to fund the construction of a new residential district that will be informally known as “Shanghai”.

The project would be implemented in one of the city’s existing residential areas. As part of the plan, the wooden “Finnish-style” houses currently located there are expected to be demolished, and the site would be rebuilt as a modern township from the ground up News.Az reports, citing local media.

The concept includes new multi-storey apartment buildings, a shopping mall, and leisure and entertainment spaces. The project is also expected to include key social infrastructure such as a school, a kindergarten, and various public service facilities, aiming to create a fully integrated neighborhood rather than just a housing complex.

The reports also say residents whose homes are affected would be compensated in line with legislation, with additional support measures planned. Alternative housing options would also be offered, and special mechanisms are expected to be developed to ensure the process does not negatively impact the social well-being of local residents.

Urban development specialists say the initiative could help modernize Sumgayit’s city planning, create new jobs, and strengthen the city’s investment appeal.

