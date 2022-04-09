Yandex metrika counter

Civilian severely injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan's Tartar

Civilian severely injured in landmine blast in Azerbaijan’s Tartar

A shepherd was severely injured after an anti-personnel landmine explosion in Hasangaya village, Azerbaijan’s Tartar district, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

46-year-old Elnur Hasanov, a resident of Goranboy district, was blown up by a mine while grazing cattle in Tartar’s Hasangaya village.

He was hospitalized in the Barda Regional Diagnostic Center with a traumatic amputation of both legs below the knee.

The Tartar District Prosecutor’s Office has launched an investigation into the incident.


