Clarke stays in India as BLACKCAPS bolster T20 squad

Clarke impressed during his maiden ODI series, taking seven wickets across the three matches, including dismissing Virat Kohli twice. He also contributed valuable lower-order runs and took two catches in the field, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

BLACKCAPS head coach Rob Walter said Clarke’s inclusion was largely for cover as the team looks to carefully manage its fast-bowling resources.

“There’s a fair bit of player movement at the moment, with some players returning from injury for this series, others joining us straight from franchise cricket, and the rest coming off the India ODI series and Super Smash,” Walter said.

“We want to make sure we have enough pace-bowling options for the first three games of the series, and it’s a great opportunity for Kristian to stay with the group a little longer on his first tour of India.

“He certainly showed his ability in the ODI series, but what really stood out was his calmness and his capacity to perform under pressure.”

Walter also confirmed that Michael Bracewell has travelled with the T20 squad to Nagpur after suffering a minor left-calf strain while fielding in the third and final ODI in Indore on Sunday. Bracewell will receive treatment and be monitored over the coming days before a decision is made on his further involvement in the tour.

Meanwhile, pace bowler Adam Milne injured his left hamstring while playing for Sunrisers Eastern Cape in the SA20 on Sunday and is currently undergoing assessment to determine how the injury will be managed.

Walter said the team arrived in Nagpur in positive spirits following their ODI series victory in Indore.

“It was incredibly special to win the ODI series and make a bit of history,” he said.

“There were many outstanding individual performances, combined with excellent teamwork, to achieve something that hadn’t been done before.

“With a short turnaround before the T20 series, we know we’ll need to recover well and refocus quickly to be ready for the opening match on Wednesday night.”