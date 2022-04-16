Classes were held in the Azerbaijan Army's Signal units and subunits

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the combat training plan for 2022, special training classes were held in the Signal units and subunits of the Azerbaijan Army, News.az reports citing the Ministry of Defence.

In the course of the classes, the tasks for the deployment of field communication points and their elements on the terrain, as well as the tasks related to the organization of a single communication system in difficult conditions were practically demonstrated.

The signalmen skillfully conducted a high-quality audio and information exchange between the headquarters from the stationary and mobile communication points deployed on the terrain for the organization of management.

News.Az