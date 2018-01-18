Co-Chairs to visit the region in early February

+ ↺ − 16 px

The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region in early February.

The due statement came from Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov while responding to media questions about the results of Krakow meeting.

"The co-chairs of the OSCE Minsk Group will visit the region in early February. The general approach is that negotiations should be continued in more intensive, substantial and logical way in order to achieve progress in the conflict settlement and to ensure peace and stability in the region."

News.Az

