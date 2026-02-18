Conditions for a personal meeting between Putin and Zelensky outlined

+ ↺ − 16 px

It would be preferable for everything to be prepared in advance for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, said Alexey Chepa, First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on International Affairs, in an interview with Lenta.ru.

“Everything depends on how the negotiations proceed. We understand that sometimes almost everything is ready, but at some point a personal meeting is required at various stages. I am not talking about the specific moment right now. Therefore, it is possible that a meeting could take place even at the preparation stage. But in any case, it would be the final part,” Chepa said.

Earlier, reports emerged that Zelensky had decided to organize a meeting with Putin. The politician said this in an interview with Axios. According to the outlet, the Ukrainian president instructed his team to organize a future leaders-level meeting in Geneva.

In turn, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, responding to journalists’ questions about whether the issue of a possible meeting between the presidents of Russia and Ukraine had been raised during the Geneva talks, said that it is necessary to wait until the current round of the negotiation process is completed.

