COP29 Presidency, Turkish Minister hold COP31 talks

Mukhtar Babayev, the Azerbaijani President's Representative on Climate Issues and COP29 President, met with Murat Kurum, the Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change of Türkiye, in Istanbul.

The meeting focused on climate action, international cooperation, and COP processes, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

“We hold consultations on the hosting and presidency of COP31 with Mukhtar Babayev, Representative of the Azerbaijani President on Climate Issues and COP29 President, and his accompanying delegation,” Murat Kurum said on X.

