Cormier: WB ready to support Azerbaijan’s role as regional connector

The World Bank has signalled strong support for Azerbaijan’s growing role as a key regional connectivity hub, following a high-level mission to Baku.

Charles Cormier, Infrastructure Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia at the World Bank, said the institution is ready to support Azerbaijan’s ambitions across transport, energy, urban development and regional integration, News.Az reports, citing Charles Cormier's LinkedIn post.

Cormier said World Bank representatives met with Azerbaijani counterparts to review the current cooperation portfolio and identify next steps aligned with the country’s long-term development goals.

Discussions focused on Azerbaijan’s expanding role as a regional connector, including progress on the Trans-Caspian Trade Corridor, also known as the Middle Corridor, as well as efforts to strengthen regional electricity networks through emerging green energy corridors and gas trade.

In the transport sector, the talks covered rail and logistics modernisation projects, including the expansion of the Baku International Sea Trade Port, which aims to improve freight efficiency and enhance Europe–Asia connectivity. The parties also reviewed Azerbaijan’s state programme to improve urban mobility in Baku.

Energy cooperation was another key area, with discussions on grid modernisation and the integration of new renewable capacity under the Azerbaijan Scaling-Up Renewable Energy Project AZURE, approved last year. Potential collaboration on electricity distribution systems and energy efficiency was also explored.

Cormier thanked Azerbaijani partners for what he described as constructive dialogue and a shared strategic vision, adding that the World Bank looks forward to building on the current momentum.

The institution, he said, is ready to continue supporting Azerbaijan’s efforts to strengthen logistics, promote sustainable urban mobility, modernise energy systems and expand infrastructure that connects communities, markets and countries across the wider region.

