Court hearing on criminal case against Armenia’s ex-president Kocharyan postponed

Tuesday’s court hearing on the criminal case against Armenia's former president Robert Kocharyan and several other former senior officials has been rescheduled

Earlier it was reported that the former president is now being treated at a Yerevan hospital.

Kocharyan is charged with overthrowing the constitutional order in Armenia in connection with the tragic events that occurred in capital city Yerevan in March 2008, and taking a particularly large bribe. He has been arrested three times.

On March 1 and 2, 2008 the then authorities of Armenia used force against the opposition members who were rallying in downtown Yerevan, and against the results of the presidential election on February 19, 2008. Eight demonstrators as well as two servicemen of the internal troops were killed in the clashes.

