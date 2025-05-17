Cristiano Ronaldo eyes ownership role at Spain’s UD Almería

+ ↺ − 16 px

Cristiano Ronaldo could soon take a major step off the pitch by joining the ownership group of Spanish club UD Almeria.

Following the club’s recent acquisition by the Saudi-based SMC Group, led by Mohamed Al-Khereiji, the Portuguese forward is now being linked with a role in the club’s ownership structure, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

Ronaldo, currently playing for Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia, maintains a close personal relationship with Al-Khereiji, who was instrumental in bringing him to the Saudi Pro League in December 2022. That connection could now see the 39-year-old become a shareholder in SMC, the investment group that recently purchased Almeria.

Over the years, the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has steadily expanded his business empire, investing in hospitality, fashion, technology, and wellness. His portfolio includes brands such as CR7Underwear, CR7 Fragrances, CR7 Footwear, URSU water, and the healthy lifestyle app ERAKULIS. This potential move into football ownership would mark yet another milestone in his post-playing career ambitions.

The SMC Group, which manages advertising space for Saudi Arabia’s state broadcaster and oversees Al-Awwal Park—home of Al Nassr—is becoming increasingly influential in sport and media. With strong ties to Saudi Arabia’s 2034 World Cup project, Ronaldo’s involvement could further strengthen the club’s global profile.

While no official announcement has been made, Marca says that the possibility of Ronaldo holding shares in Almeria through SMC is under serious consideration. His presence would bring not just visibility but also significant commercial power to the Spanish club, currently fighting for promotion back to La Liga.

