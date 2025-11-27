Yandex metrika counter

CSTO leaders ink documents strengthening security, cooperation

Photo: Akorda

Leaders of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) member states signed a declaration at the summit in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan, outlining unified approaches to key international and regional issues.

The summit also saw the adoption of fifteen documents, including a statement on enhancing collaborative efforts to combat illegal drug trafficking, News.Az reports, citing Russian media.

The package of signed documents specifically comprises the Anti-Drug Strategy for CSTO member states for the period of 2026-2030 along with a statement by the CSTO Collective Security Council on strengthening cooperation in countering the illegal drug trade. The heads of state additionally endorsed the Plan for Military Cooperation among CSTO member states, which will run through the end of the decade. A further document, which introduces amendments to the Council's decision regarding the management of the CSTO's collective forces, was also approved.

The summit also endorsed measures designed to foster a positive image of the CSTO and its member states within the global information space.

The adopted documents aim to develop military, military-economic, and anti-drug cooperation, as well as counter illegal migration.

News.Az 

