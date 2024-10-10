Death toll from Bosnia floods rises to 20

+ ↺ − 16 px

Bodies of twenty people are found so far in Herzegovina-Neretva County (HNŽ) of Bosnia and Herzegovina (BiH) and searches continue for five others reported missing, authorities said Wednesday following last week severe floods and landslides in the Bosniak-Croat entity, News.Az reports citing foreign media.

“According to official data from the Headquarters of Civil Protection of Herzegovina-Neretva County and the Ministry of Interior of HNŽ, the number of people who died in flood-affected areas of HNŽ, as of this report, is 20 dead,” county’s authorities said.Of the total number of fatalities, seventeen people are from Jablanica, three from Konjic. According to information from the interior ministry, the search is active for three reported missing persons in Jablanica, and for two in Konjic. Of the 20 dead, one body is still unidentified.Helped by regional and EU member countries, local authorities are also working on establishing traffic communication and temporary accommodation of inhabitants of the areas hit by floods and landslides.“Traffic communication between Mostar and Jablanica is still interrupted, the roads between Jablanica and Konjic and Jablanica and Prozor-Rama have been repaired, while the regional road Jablanica – Doljani is only partially passable. The regional road Ostrožac – Parsovići – Fojnica, as well as the local roads Buturović Polje – Seonica – Višnjevice and Kralupi – Trešnjevice are not passable due to significant damage,” reads a press release of county’s government.It said that 15 residential containers have arrived from Croatia, and 20 more are expected from Turkey tonight, while construction operatives on the ground are working on the preparation for setting up a container settlement in Goranski Polje.

News.Az