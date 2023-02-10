Death toll in Türkiye from powerful earthquakes rises to 19,388 (UPDATED)

The number of people who died in Türkiye's earthquake reached 19 388, President of the Republic of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan says, News.az reports.

He added that 77 711 people were injured in the earthquake.

At least 18,991 people were killed and 75,523 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Turkish media.

At least 18,342 people were killed and 74,242 others injured by two strong earthquakes that jolted southern Türkiye on Monday, the country's disaster agency said on Friday, News.Az reports citing Anadolu Agency.

The magnitude 7.7 and 7.6 earthquakes, centered in Kahramanmaras province, affected more than 13 million people across 10 provinces, including Adana, Adiyaman, Diyarbakir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Kilis, Malatya, Osmaniye and Sanliurfa.

Several countries in the region, including Syria and Lebanon, also felt the strong tremors that struck Türkiye in the space of fewer than 10 hours.

More than 121,128 search and rescue personnel are currently working in the field, according to the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD).

A total of 75,780 people were evacuated from quake-hit regions, AFAD said in a statement.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday said the quakes in southern Türkiye can be described as "disaster of the century," and the state has mobilized all its means to help the victims.

To inspect the ongoing search, rescue and relief efforts, Erdogan has so far visited Kahramanmaras, Hatay, Adana, Gaziantep, Osmaniye and Kilis, where he met earthquake victims.

The Turkish parliament on Thursday approved a three-month state of emergency to speed up aid efforts.

The country is also observing seven days of national mourning in the wake of the disaster.

Condolences have poured in from around the world expressing solidarity with Türkiye, with many countries sending rescue teams and aid.

