Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov gives instructions to troops on liberated areas at new service meeting

On October 30, the Minister of Defense, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov held an official meeting at the Central Command Post.

Deputies of Minister of Defense, Commanders of types of troops, Chiefs of Main Departments, Departments, and Services of the Ministry attended the meeting. Commanders of the Army Corps stationed in the liberated territories and other officers were also involved in the meeting held via video teleconference.

First, the Minister of Defense congratulated the servicemen of the fraternal Republic of Turkey on the occasion of the Republic Day. Then, the Minister conveyed to the participants the instructions set by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev to the Azerbaijan Army.

Detailed information was given on the work carried out to further improve the service and living conditions of servicemen, as well as their moral and psychological condition which is done as a result of the attention and care of the state administration.

The meeting analyzed the current situation on the state border and the territory of the Republic of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed.

The Minister gave relevant instructions to pay special attention to the training of troops of the Azerbaijan Army, maintaining a high level of combat readiness and vigilance of military personnel, informing them about safety rules and strict control over their observance, clarifying combat plans, as well as logistics.

During the conference, the importance of organizing troops’ service, clearing the area from mines and unexploded ordnance, creating military infrastructure, laying mountain roads, and keeping them in constant working condition in the liberated territories was stressed.

Taking into account the winter season, Colonel General Z. Hasanov gave relevant instructions to pay attention to the activities of the units, especially the timely delivery of the necessary resources to the units serving in mountainous terrain.

