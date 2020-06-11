Defense ministry: Azerbaijani army controlling roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region

+ ↺ − 16 px

The roads connecting Armenia with Azerbaijan's Nagorno-Karabakh region were taken under control in 2016 and 2018 as a result of the successful military operations of the Azerbaijani army, Trend reports on June 11 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“Our advantageous strategic position forces the enemy to spend big funds on the construction of new roads,” the message said. “The weapons available in the armament of the Azerbaijani army are capable of fully hitting the enemy’s military infrastructure.”

News.Az

