Defense Ministry: Azerbaijani Army is in full control of operational situation along contact line

"The Armenian side is aiming to cover up the non-combat deaths and crimes that occur regularly as a consequence of unlawfulness prevailing in the army," Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry said in a statement to APA with regard to Armenian media reports that the body of an enemy soldier has been found after a sabotage attempt by the Azerbaijani army.

The ministry’s press service said that the Azerbaijani Army is causing fear and panic on the enemy side, refuting Armenian media reports that the Army has made a sabotage attempt.

“The information that has surfaced in the Armenian media is far from the reality and is aimed at diverting public attention from the frequent non-combat deaths and unlawfulness within the army. Our army is in complete control of the operational situation along the contact line,” the statement said.

