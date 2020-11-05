Defense Ministry: Enemy military convoy was ambushed and destroyed near Aghdara

+ ↺ − 16 px

As a result of a special operation carried out by the units of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdara direction of the front, a military convoy belonging to the Armenian armed forces was ambushed and destroyed, Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Defense told AzerTag.

According to the ministry, one commander vehicle, one communication vehicle, two KamAz trucks full of personnel and ammunition, and three Ural trucks with towed howitzers were completely destroyed on the Aghdara-Papravand route.

News.Az

News.Az