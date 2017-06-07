Defense Ministry leadership visits Air Force Training Center - PHOTOS

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 7, the leadership of the Ministry of Defense visited the Training Center of the Air Force.

The Minister of Defense Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with pilots and technical staff, got acquainted with the training of specialists in the training center, and inspected airfield equipment, as well as training and simulation classes, the Ministry of Defense reports.

The Minister of Defense assigned the task for the command of the Air Force to conduct trainings with the use of modern equipment and improve the flight qualification of the crews.

News.Az

