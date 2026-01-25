Deir ez-Zor oil reaches Baniyas following SDF pullout

+ ↺ − 16 px

The first crude oil shipment from Deir ez-Zor reached the Syrian Petroleum Company terminal in the coastal city of Baniyas on Sunday, News.Az reports, citing Anadolu.

In a statement on Telegram, the Tartus Governorate said the oil was transported by land from the al-Omar and al-Tank fields in Deir ez-Zor province.

“The oil was shipped after the two fields were liberated (from the terror group YPG/SDF) and returned to production.”

The governorate said the shipment included 20 oil tankers, “which were unloaded into the designated storage tanks at the Baniyas refinery under the supervision of specialized technical staff.”

The shipment “is the first of its kind since the state regained control over the oil fields in the eastern region and represents an important step toward rehabilitating infrastructure and boosting domestic oil production.”

According to observers, the Syrian government’s full control of oil and gas fields following the SDF expulsion marks the most significant economic turning point in the country in decades.

Syria’s oil reserves are estimated at around 2.5 billion barrels, with current production estimated at about 100,000 barrels per day. The country also holds gas reserves of approximately 285 billion cubic meters, with current production estimated at around 12.5 million cubic meters.

These reserves indicate that Syria possesses vast and promising resources, particularly with improving security and political stability in the eastern regions.

