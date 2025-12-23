One killed in motorcycle bombing in Syria’s Deir ez-Zor

+ ↺ − 16 px

One person was killed late Monday after a motorcycle rigged with explosives detonated in Al-Bukamal city in Syria’s eastern Deir ez-Zor province.

Syria’s state-run Alikhbaria TV, citing a security source, said the explosion occurred in the Tuayba neighborhood, without releasing further details. The Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) reported that the blast was caused by an improvised explosive device (IED) planted inside the motorcycle, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

The incident comes as Syria’s new transitional administration continues efforts to restore security following the ouster of Bashar al-Assad in late 2024. Assad fled to Russia after nearly 25 years in power, ending decades of Baath Party rule.

A transitional government led by President Ahmad al-Sharaa, formed in January, has pledged to improve security, pursue political and economic reforms, and strengthen cooperation with regional and international partners.

News.Az