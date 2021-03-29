Delegation of Pakistani Air Forces visiting Azerbaijan (PHOTO/VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

On March 29, Deputy Defense Minister - Commander of the Air Force, Lieutenant General Ramiz Tahirov, met with a delegation led by Deputy Commander of the Air Force of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Air Marshal Aamir Masood, who is on a working visit to Azerbaijan.

The Pakistani delegation first visited the Alley of Martyrs, laid wreaths and flowers at the graves of Azerbaijani citizens who died for the country's independence and territorial integrity, and paid tribute to their memory.

The sides expressed satisfaction with the growing development of Azerbaijani-Pakistani relations and the level of strategic partnership.

The Pakistani marshal congratulated the Azerbaijani people on the victory in the Patriotic War and wished God's mercy to the martyred servicemen and civilians and healing to those wounded.

The sides discussed prospects for military, military education, and military-technical cooperation between the Azerbaijani and Pakistani air forces and other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az

