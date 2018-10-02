Delegation of Turkish Armed Forces visiting Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the Regulations of the Meeting of the Azerbaijan-Turkey High-Level Military Dialogue, a delegation of the Land Forces of the Republic of Turkey is on a visit to Baku, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry said on October 2.

On October 2, the Turkish delegation visited the War College of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan. At the meeting, the Azerbaijani side presented a briefing on the Center for Foreign Languages and Partnership of the War College, and the Turkish side presented a briefing on the School of Languages of the Land Forces of the Republic of Turkey.

During the meeting, the parties also discussed the current state and prospects for the development of cooperation between the two countries in the field of military education.

The visit will last until October 5.

