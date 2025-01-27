Doha hosts Azerbaijan-Qatar political consultations

+ ↺ − 16 px

On January 26, Doha hosted the fifth round of political consultations between the Foreign Ministries of Azerbaijan and Qatar.

The meeting was chaired by Yalchin Rafiyev, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister, and Sultan bin Saad Al Muraikhi, Qatari Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Foreign Ministry. As the consultations unfolded, the parties conversed on bilateral political and economic matters, collaboration within the UN, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international organizations. They also exchanged views on numerous regional and global issues, exploring cooperation in trade, investment, agriculture, tourism, education and other areas.Rafiyev also met with Ahmed bin Mohammed Al Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry of Qatar. During the meeting, the parties emphasized the importance of holding the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Joint Commission between Azerbaijan and Qatar at the earliest possible date, as well as organizing mutual trade missions and business forums.As part of his visit to Doha, Rafiyev also visited the Center for Conflict and Humanitarian Studies (CHS), to meet with the Center's Director, Ghassan Elkahlout, and its experts. The discussions highlighted Azerbaijan's foreign policy, developments in the South Caucasus and the Middle East.Rafiyev also visited the Center for International and Regional Studies (CIRS) at Georgetown University in Qatar to meet with its leadership, teachers and students. The deputy minister informed the audience about Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, Azerbaijan's views on regional and global issues. He also provided insights into the post-conflict Armenia-Azerbaijan period, the normalization process, the ongoing restoration and reconstruction efforts in the liberated territories.

News.Az