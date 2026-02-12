Dutch telecom company confirms customer data leak following cyberattack

+ ↺ − 16 px

Dutch telecommunications provider Odido confirmed on Thursday that data from 6.2 million customer accounts had been exposed in a cyberattack.

Odido said the leaked information includes customers' full names, addresses, places of residence, and mobile phone numbers, among other basic details. The company emphasized that no passwords, call logs, or billing information were compromised, News.az reports, citing BBC.

Odido stressed that its operational services were not affected by the incident. Customers can continue to make calls, use the internet, and watch television without disruption.

A spokesperson for Odido told local media outlet NU.nl that the hackers themselves alerted the company about the attack, saying that they had obtained millions of customer records.

Odido first received indications of a possible data breach last weekend, after which it launched an investigation with both internal teams and external cybersecurity experts.

Odido is one of the Netherlands' main telecommunications companies, providing mobile telephony, fixed internet, and television services to consumers as well as business customers.

