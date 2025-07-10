EastEnders star Frank Barrie dies aged 88

+ ↺ − 16 px

Frank Barrie, the acclaimed actor known for his extensive theatre work and a memorable role in EastEnders, has died at the age of 88.

A statement from Scott Marshall Partners, his agency, announced his peaceful passing at home, surrounded by loved ones, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

This follows another sad death from the BBC soap cast this year.

The statement read: "It is with great sadness that we announce the death of our beloved client, Frank Barrie, at the age of 88. He died peacefully at home, with his wife Mary and daughter Julia."

Born in Yorkshire, Barrie portrayed Edward Bishop in the BBC soap between 2010 and 2011. His character led the local church choir and had a romance with Dot Cotton, played by the late June Brown. A renowned stage actor, Barrie was part of Sir Laurence Olivier's National Theatre Company at the Old Vic. He earned praise for numerous Shakespearean and other stage roles, including The Woman In Black and Lunch With Marlene. His one-man show Macready! was performed in 65 countries, representing Britain at the 1982 Commonwealth Games Arts Festival in Australia. With over 150 screen appearances, Barrie featured in shows like Emergency Ward 10, No Hiding Place, Softly, Softly, Special Branch, On Giant's Shoulders, and Queen Of Swords.

In 1983, he played Eglamour in the BBC's TV adaptation of Shakespeare's The Two Gentlemen Of Verona.

Barrie also found success as a director, with productions of Shylock, JM Barrie, and The Life And Loves Of Edith Wharton, all touring internationally. Barrie's writing portfolio includes Wellington, The Family At Ham, The Devil You Know and The Other Woman, all of which were aired by the BBC, with the late Dame Thora Hird starring in the latter.

He met his wife during his time at Hull University, where he served as president of the debating union.

