Ebrahim Raisi: I am confident that the relations between Iran and Azerbaijan will further develop in all directions

President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Seyyed Ebrahim Raisi has sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, News.

"I sincerely congratulate Your Excellency, as well as the people of the brotherly and neighboring Republic of Azerbaijan, on the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

Taking into account the joint historical, cultural and religious ties existing between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Republic of Azerbaijan, our countries have experienced a history of sincere and good neighborly relations based on mutual respect over the past year thanks to the resolve of our peoples and political leaders.

Fortunately, the political and economic relations between our countries, as well as our relations in transport, energy, culture and other areas, are currently developing, and the 15th meeting of the Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation held in your country in recent days is further evidence of that.

The current situation in the region and the world at large doubles the importance of strengthening and sustaining relations between neighboring countries, especially those with a common history, culture and civilization. I am confident that the relations between our countries will further develop in all directions, in particular economic and trade spheres, in the interests of the peoples of both countries. The Islamic Republic of Iran welcomes the expansion of its relations with the Republic of Azerbaijan in all areas both in terms of their quality and quantity, and expresses its readiness to deepen bilateral regional and international cooperation with your country.

The Islamic Republic of Iran as a country with high scientific and technological potential in various fields is ready to use its opportunities to the benefit of friendly countries. Iranian companies with extensive potential in technical, engineering, landscaping and industrial sectors are ready to cooperate realistically and effectively with Azerbaijani companies under the projects being implemented in the liberated territories of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

I pray to Almighty Allah for robust health and happy days of Your Excellency, as well as all the people of the Republic of Azerbaijan with whom we share the same religion. Taking this opportunity, I would like to heartily congratulate you and your esteemed family on the occasion of Novruz, which is a common holiday for our peoples passed down to us as a legacy from our ancestors."

