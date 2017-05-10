EBRD changes outlook on Azerbaijan
Europrean Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that the GDP in Azerbaijan will decline 0.5% this year, Interfax reported.
In November 2016 EBRD forecasted the GDP in Azerbaijan will increase 1% in 2017.
“In the first quarter of 2017, the GDP slid 0.9%. Along with this, non-oil sector grew 2.4%”, the bank said.
According to EBRD forecast, the GDP in Azerbaijan will rise 2% in 2018.
