Yandex metrika counter

EBRD changes outlook on Azerbaijan

  • Economics
  • Share
EBRD changes outlook on Azerbaijan

Europrean Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that the GDP in Azerbaijan will decline 0.5% this year, Interfax reported.

In November 2016 EBRD forecasted the GDP in Azerbaijan will increase 1% in 2017.
 
“In the first quarter of 2017, the GDP slid 0.9%. Along with this, non-oil sector grew 2.4%”, the bank said.
 
According to EBRD forecast, the GDP in Azerbaijan will rise 2% in 2018.

News.Az


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      