EBRD changes outlook on Azerbaijan

+ ↺ − 16 px

Europrean Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) forecasts that the GDP in Azerbaijan will decline 0.5% this year, Interfax reported.

In November 2016 EBRD forecasted the GDP in Azerbaijan will increase 1% in 2017.



“In the first quarter of 2017, the GDP slid 0.9%. Along with this, non-oil sector grew 2.4%”, the bank said.



According to EBRD forecast, the GDP in Azerbaijan will rise 2% in 2018.

News.Az

News.Az