EC President says resolution of the issue of detainees and missing persons between Azerbaijan and Armenia is important

European Council President Charles Michel has issued a statement following the Second Trilateral Meeting with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, News.az reports citing the EC press service.

President Michel emphasized the importance of humanitarian gestures by both sides to promote confidence and peaceful coexistence.

He stressed the need for the full and speedy resolution of all outstanding humanitarian issues, including the release of remaining detainees and comprehensively addressing the issue of missing persons, and stated that the EU is ready to support this endeavor.

"The EU will likewise continue to support confidence-building measures between Azerbaijan and Armenia as well as humanitarian de-mining efforts, including by continuing to provide expert advice and stepping up financial assistance, and assistance to conflict-affected populations, rehabilitation and reconstruction," said President Michel.

News.Az