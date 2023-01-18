Egils Levits: Azerbaijan is a very important partner of Latvia

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is a very important partner of Latvia,” said President of Latvia Egils Levits as he met with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev in Davos, News.az reports.

The Latvian President lauded the activities of President Ilham Aliyev as the Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement.

President Egils Levits also pointed out that Azerbaijan put forward a number of initiatives as part of its chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement, and particularly emphasized its successful activities in the fight against COVID-19.

During the conversation, President Ilham Aliyev invited his Latvian counterpart to visit Azerbaijan, and the invitation was accepted with gratitude.

News.Az