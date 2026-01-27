Egypt boosts machinery exports to Azerbaijan

According to the Egyptian Engineering Exporters Council, Egypt exported machinery and related industrial products worth $6.5 billion last year. This represents a 13% increase compared to 2024, when exports stood at $5.7 billion, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

Council Chairman Sherif El-Sayyad said the strongest growth was recorded in the export of tools and equipment, which rose by 30%. Other key industrial categories also showed notable expansion, including electrical and electronics products, which grew by 23%, as well as automotive parts and household appliances, each recording a 15% increase. Exports of transportation vehicles rose by 14%.

Azerbaijan was listed among the countries where Egyptian machinery exports saw the most significant growth, alongside Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Senegal, Zimbabwe and China.

The rising export figures highlight Egypt’s expanding industrial production capacity and its efforts to strengthen trade ties with international markets, including Azerbaijan. The trend also reflects growing demand in Azerbaijan for imported machinery, equipment and industrial components, supporting local manufacturing, infrastructure development and economic diversification.

The export growth marks a positive step in Egypt’s industrial development strategy and signals deepening economic cooperation between Cairo and Baku in the engineering and manufacturing sectors.