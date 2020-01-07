El Peruano newspaper publishes article about Imadaddin Nasimi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Peru-based El Peruano daily newspaper has published an article headlined “The 650th anniversary of Imadaddin Nasimi”, AzerTag reports.

Written by Mehdi Mahmudov, Azerbaijan's chargé d'affaires in Peru, the article highlights the life and works of great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Imadaddin Nasimi.

The article hails President Ilham Aliyev's decree which declared 2019 as a Year of Nasimi in Azerbaijan, as well as First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva’s initiative of planting 650,000 trees in the country to pay tribute to the great poet.

